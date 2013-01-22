Fast Market Research recommends "Australia Dental Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Biomaterials and Crowns and Bridges and Others" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Australia Dental Devices Market Outlook to 2018- CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Biomaterials and Crowns and Bridges and Others" provides key market data on the Australia Dental Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within market categories- Dental Implants, Dental Radiology Equipment, Crowns and Bridges, Dental Chairs and Equipment, CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Biomaterials and Dental Lasers. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Dental Devices market categories- Dental Implants, Dental Radiology Equipment, Crowns and Bridges, Dental Chairs and Equipment, CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Biomaterials and Dental Lasers.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Australia Dental Devices market.
- Key players covered include Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Straumann Holding AG , Planmeca Oy , A-dec Inc., Gendex Dental Systems , Nobel Biocare Holding AG and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Australia Dental Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution- Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Straumann Holding AG, Planmeca Oy, A-dec Inc., Gendex Dental Systems, Nobel Biocare Holding AG, BIOMET 3i, Inc., Dentsply International Inc., Acteon, Inc., Sybron Dental Specialties, Inc., 3M ESPE Dental Products, Carestream Health, Inc., KaVo Dental Corporation, Nakanishi Inc., Dentium Co.,Ltd., Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Geistlich Pharma AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Vatech Co., Ltd., 3Shape A/S, VITA In-Ceram, Megagen Co.,Ltd., Heraeus Kulzer, Inc., Shofu Inc., BIOLASE Technology, Inc., W&H Dentalwerk Burmoos GmbH, AMD Lasers, LLC, DEKA M.E.L.A. s.r.l., HOYA ConBio, Takara Belmont Corporation
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