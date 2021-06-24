Australia Embarks on a New Hydrogen Production Facility

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2021 -- In partnership with European firms such as Skai Energies & Nilsson Energy, Hydrogen Fuels Australia is commencing work on creating Australia's first modular hydrogen production and integrated fuel cell electric vehicle refuelling plant. Once operational, the plant will be capable of generating 60-90kg of green hydrogen from its 750kw solar array. This is one example of the exciting endeavours within the Australian environmental engineering sector. Get in touch with a member of the LVI Associates team to explore the wealth of opportunities across Asia Pacific.



LVI Associates, a renowned recruiter for the water and environmental engineering industry in Australia, was founded in 2012 and since then have gone on to foster an impressive network of over one million industry professionals who advise the team on market trends and incoming risk factors. The firm has worked with organisations and professionals throughout Asia Pacific to yield connections and cultivate cooperation whilst creating a new way to conduct recruiting within the industry. An integral part of the success of LVI Associates has been the way the firm has been proactive in supporting a diverse range of organisations, from nimble start-ups to globally recognised names in the water and environmental engineering sector. LVI Associates in Asia Pacific possess expertise across the infrastructure industry, with specialised consultants recruiting for engineering jobs, renewable energy jobs, transportation jobs and construction jobs. Consultants obtain a comprehensive understanding of the local markets and receive continuous in-depth training on how to navigate the industry using best-in-class recruitment strategies and cutting-edge technologies.



LVI Associates has supported organisations across Asia Pacific in their quest to harness the best talent to elevate their teams. The firm's all-encompassing knowledge of the Asia Pacific market is reinforced by its affiliation with the Phaidon International Group, the chosen water and environmental engineering recruiter for hundreds of global enterprises. Furthermore, the company has designed strategies to ensure streamlined hiring processes irrespective of the aftermath of the pandemic, reassuring their clients that their talent searches are in safe, expert hands. Today, there are many career-defining roles available via LVI Associates across Asia Pacific, including: Associate Traffic Engineer, Geotechnical – Civil Design Lead, Associate Director, Senior Traffic & Transport Engineer, Senior Project Manager – Water Treatment, Principal Water Resources Engineer – Urban Stormwater, Business Development Manager & Executive, and Head of Supply Chain and Logistics. The team at LVI Associates Asia Pacific opens the door to a plethora of opportunities throughout the water and environmental engineering sector, from individuals wanting to take the next step in their careers, to organisations looking to hire for resilience, innovation, and development.



"2020 was a year of challenge for many organisations in the recruitment industry. From ongoing uncertainty to the need to adapt to a more virtual environment for securing and retaining talent, there has been a lot to consider," commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say," now that we are into the second quarter of 2021 there is space to reflect on the remarkable agility shown by our team in adapting to changing conditions and continuing to support all our clients to secure business-critical talent worldwide."



About LVI Associates Singapore

LVI Associates Singapore is the leading specialist recruitment agency for the water and environmental sector. Reimagining recruitment for this fast moving and innovative industry has enabled the firm to bring together the brightest talent and key enterprises to help continue to drive the sector forward.