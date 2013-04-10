Australia Finite Element Analysis (FEA) Market Is Expected to Reach US$11.78 Million by 2016 - MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Finite Element Analysis (FEA) market in Australia to reach US$11.78 million by 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is increasing need among vendors to manufacture high-quality products. The FEA market in Australia has also been witnessing exploring potential of FEA software for new end-users. However, increased outsourcing could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Altair Engineering Inc., Ansys Inc., Dassault Systemes SA, and MSC Software Corp.



Other Vendors: COMSOL Inc., LMS International NV, Rockfield Technologies Australia Pty. Ltd. Strand7 Pty. Ltd., NEi Software Inc., and Siemens PLM Software Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are the key trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



