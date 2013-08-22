Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Australia Food and Drink Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

Recently released economic data suggest that the slowdown in economic activity in Australia is becoming

increasingly evident. We maintain our outlook for real GDP growth to come in at 2.1% in 2013. We believe

the job market will remain in a dire shape, while households will continue to struggle. This will weigh on

private consumption, in turn negatively affecting food and drink consumption growth. Retail sales also will

very likely remain subdued. Even if economic conditions take a turn for the better, the shift of consumption

habits towards private labels in Australia is likely to remain firmly entrenched over the coming years as a

growing number of consumers acknowledge private labels as a very compelling alternative to proprietary

branded goods.

Headline Industry Data (local currency)

? 2013 per capita food consumption = +1.2%; forecast to 2017 = +6.5%.

? 2013 soft drinks sales = +1.6%; forecast to 2017 = +12.1%.

? 2013 alcoholic drinks sales = +1.5%; forecast to 2017 = +11.2%.

? 2013 mass grocery retail sales = +2.6%; forecast to 2017 = +21.1%.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139661/australia-food-and-drink-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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