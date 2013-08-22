Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Australia Food and Drink Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering
Recently released economic data suggest that the slowdown in economic activity in Australia is becoming
increasingly evident. We maintain our outlook for real GDP growth to come in at 2.1% in 2013. We believe
the job market will remain in a dire shape, while households will continue to struggle. This will weigh on
private consumption, in turn negatively affecting food and drink consumption growth. Retail sales also will
very likely remain subdued. Even if economic conditions take a turn for the better, the shift of consumption
habits towards private labels in Australia is likely to remain firmly entrenched over the coming years as a
growing number of consumers acknowledge private labels as a very compelling alternative to proprietary
branded goods.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
? 2013 per capita food consumption = +1.2%; forecast to 2017 = +6.5%.
? 2013 soft drinks sales = +1.6%; forecast to 2017 = +12.1%.
? 2013 alcoholic drinks sales = +1.5%; forecast to 2017 = +11.2%.
? 2013 mass grocery retail sales = +2.6%; forecast to 2017 = +21.1%.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139661/australia-food-and-drink-report-q4-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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