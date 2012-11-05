Australia Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2018 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- Australia Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2018 – Clinical IT Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems provides key market data on the Australia Healthcare IT market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within two market categories – Clinical IT Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.



Scope



- Market size and company share data for Healthcare IT market categories – Clinical IT Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems.

- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within two market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.

- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the two market categories.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Australia Healthcare IT market.

- Key players covered include Cerner Corporation , GE Healthcare , Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Fred IT Group Pty Ltd , Health Communication Network Limited, Intelerad Medical Systems Incorporated and others.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Australia Healthcare IT competitive landscape.

- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution – Identify, understand and capitalize.



Companies Mentioned



Cerner Corporation GE Healthcare Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Fred IT Group Pty Ltd Health Communication Network Limited Intelerad Medical Systems Incorporated Kestral Computing FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Philips Healthcare Siemens Healthcare Sectra AB Global Health Limited Carestream Health, Inc. Computer Sciences Corporation



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91113/australia-healthcare-it-market-outlook-to-2018-clinical-it-systems-and-medical-imaging-information-systems.html