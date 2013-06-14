Australia Information Technology Report Q2 2013 - New Report Available

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Australia Information Technology Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- BMI View: Australian IT sales are expected to reach AUD26.412bnbn in 2013, up 4%, with the market continuing to offer opportunities despite business concerns about a domestic economic slowdown and the global economic situation. The government's ambitious broadband plans will drive development of Australia's digital economy and services such as online banking and shopping. Government tenders will drive considerable spending in future in areas such as education, e-government, transport and healthcare. Growth areas in 2013 will include tablets and market segments taking advantage of opportunities presented by cloud computing.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer hardware sales: AUD11.1bn in 2012 to AUD11.3bn in 2013, +2.2% in local currency terms. Tablet sales, upgrades to Windows 8 and government programmes will drive sales.
Software sales: AUD4.1bn in 2012 to AUD4.3bn in 2012, +2.2% in local currency terms. Enterprise resource planning and other e-business products to the small and medium-sized enterprise market will be a key trend driving sales
IT services sales: AUD10.2bn in 2012 to AUD10.8bn in 2013, +5.8% in local currency terms. Cloud services the key growth trend as local companies try to use computing resources more efficiently.
Risk/Reward Ratings: Australia's score was 73.3 out of 100.0. Australia ranks second in our latest Asia region RRR table, still ahead of larger rivals such as China, India and Indonesia.
Key Trends & Developments
- Tablets will continue to take an increasing share of the PC market, with shipments reaching around 2mn units in 2013. By the end of 2012, it was forecast that as many as 40% of Australians could be using a tablet PC, with population penetration at around 20%. On this forecast, the diffusion curve of tablets would be steeper than for almost any other consumer electronics product of recent years. However, it is not a clear case of tablets taking share from laptops as the launch of Windows 8 in October 2012, with touch functionality, is expected to catalyse a period of innovation and form factor experimentation by Microsoft's original equipment manufacturer partners. The combination of a range of Microsoft vendors, and tablets running Google's Android OS, looks set to make a real challenge to Apple's continued dominance in 2013 and 2014.
- Another growth segment within the IT market is cloud computing. It has already gained traction, with a large number of Australian organisations across a wide range of sectors already deploying cloud solutions. For instance, Australia's big four banks have been at the forefront of moves to implement cloud computing after revaluating their IT spend during the economic downturn. The growth of cloud computing is expected to continue to be robust over the medium term as the market attracts investment from international vendors such as IBM, Oracle and Amazon Web Services.
