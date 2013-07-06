"Australia Infrastructure Report Q3 2013" Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Australia Infrastructure Report Q3 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2013 -- We remain convinced that real growth for Australia's construction sector could improve to 3.0% in 2013 following a significant slowdown in 2012. This is because of the conducive monetary conditions for construction, a mild-recovery in homebuilding activity and the potential for greater public fixed investment. However, the upcoming federal elections, structural hurdles in China's economy, limited upside in housing demand, investor caution for commodity and commodity-related projects, and the poor fiscal positions of some state governments will prevent the sector growth from reaching the highs seen in the previous decade.
Key developments in the sector:
- In May 2013, Australia-based Veolia Water Australia won a contract to operate three water treatment plants in the Surat Basin in eastern Australia. Under the 20-year contract worth AUD800mn, Veolia will operate and maintain the ultra-filtration, ion exchange, reverse osmosis and brine concentration of the plants, owned by local coal seam gas explorer and producer QCG. The plants treat unused salty groundwater to be used in agriculture, industry and local towns. Veolia will employ its 55 staff members, which will include electricians, instrument technicians, plant operators and water engineers, in June 2013 to look after the plants.
- In April 2013, the New South Wales state government launched a tender for the construction of a new AUD8bn (US$7.96bn) rail project, reports Railway Technology. The 4km North West Rail Link will run between Bella Vista and Rouse Hill. New elevated stations will be built at both Kellyville and Rouse Hill. Three consortia have already been shortlisted for the project by the state government. The successful bidder is expected to be announced in 2014.
- In April 2013, the New South Wales (NSW) state government successfully awarded NSW Ports Consortium the operating leases for two state-owned ports, namely the port of Botany in Sydney and the port of Kembla in Wollongong. NSW Ports Consortium acquired the 99-year leases by agreeing to pay AUD4.31bn for Port Botany and US$760mn for Port Kembla. The consortium is led by global investment manager Industry Funds Management (IFM) and also consists of funds Australian Super, QSuper and Tawreed Investments, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. QSuper's investment in both ports will be managed by US-based private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).
