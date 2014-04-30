Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- RnRMarketResearch.com adds “Iron Ore Mining in Australia to 2020“ report to its research database.



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The iron ore production in 2013 was 609.2 million tons (Mt), a figure that is projected to reach 692.8Mt by 2015 and 812.4Mt by 2020. Iron ore in the country is abundantly found in Western Australia, which accounted for 97% of country’s total iron ore production in 2013. Its main deposits are situated in Hamersley province, in the state’s Pilbara region. The economically viable resources are limited to regions in Western Australia with economic demonstrated resource (EDR) of 91%, and total iron ore resources of 86%, followed by South Australia with EDR of 8% and total iron ore resources of 10%. Other deposits are found in Tasmania, Northern Territory and New South Wales.



The ‘Iron Ore Mining in Australia to 2020’ report provides historical and forecast data on iron ore production (and also by form), reserves, consumption by end use and trade to 2020. The trade section provides information on export volumes to destination countries, as well as imports. The report also includes drivers and restraints affecting the industry, profiles of major iron ore mining companies, information on the major active, exploration and development projects and regulations governing the industry. The report provides a comprehensive coverage of Australia’s iron ore mining industry.



Complete Report Available @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/iron-ore-mining-in-australia-to-2020-market-report.html .



The report contains an overview of the Australian iron ore mining industry together with the key growth factors and restraints affecting the country’s iron ore mining industry. Further, it provides detailed information about production, prices, production by form and mining methods, reserves, reserves by grade and regions, major producing mines, competitive landscape, major active, exploration and development projects, consumption, consumption by end-use and trade. Also included is the country’s fiscal regime, which includes governing bodies and relevant laws, rights and obligations of the mining companies, as well as key fiscal terms.



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Key Highlights

- The iron ore production in 2013 was 609.2 million tons (Mt), a figure that is projected to reach 692.8Mt by 2015 and 812.4Mt by 2020. Iron ore in the country is abundantly found in Western Australia, which accounted for 97% of country’s total iron ore production in 2013.

- In the short term 2014–2016, with rise in demand and projected growth in infrastructure, a number of iron ore projects are expected to commence. These include the Roy Hill project owned by Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd and POSCO; Southdown Project owned by Grange Resources Limited, Sojitz Corporation and Kobe Steel Ltd.

- The Australian government’s draft legislation to repel the controversial mineral resource rent tax (MRRT) tax by July 2014 is expected to encourage mining companies. The previous government introduced the MRRT, essentially an additional tax on the profits from mining projects, but, it was estimated that the tax would generate revenues of just AUD7.2 billion (US$7.3 billion) by 2017.



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