Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2012 -- GlobalData's mining industry offering, "Australia Lead Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape" provides a comprehensive understanding of the Lead mining industry in Australia. This report provides historical and forecasted data on Lead mine production, Lead metal consumption, and Lead ores and concentrates trade (export and/or imports) to 2020. In additions to this, the report also includes drivers and restraints affecting the industry, profiles of major Lead mining companies, information on major active and planned mines and regulations governing the industry. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Overview of the Australia Lead mining industry, with detailed information about mine production, reserves, metal consumption and Lead ores and concentrates trade
- Historic data from 2000 to 2010, and forecast to 2020
- Key growth factors and restraints affecting the Australia Lead mining industry
- List of major active and planned Lead mines
- Policy and regulatory framework governing the Lead mining industry
- Profiles of key Lead mining companies
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain a strong understanding of the Australia's Lead mining industry
- Facilitate market analysis and forecasting of future industry trends
- Facilitate decision making and strategy formulation on the basis of strong historic and forecast production, consumption and trade data.
- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in Australia's Lead mining industry
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BHP Billiton Limited (BHP Billiton), Xstrata Plc (Xstrata), China Minmetals Corporation (Minmetals)
