"Australia Metals Report Q4 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- BMI View: Across all types of metals, we expect subdued growth in both production and consumption in Australia as a weakening global economic outlook, notably China, continue to take its toll on Australia's commodity driven economy. Although significant additional global monetary stimulus should help to boost metal prices in the near term, the bout of loosening measures will not be enough to stem the slowdown and the medium-term outlook for metals remain weak. For some metals, we forecast a weak recovery in 2012.
The slowdown in the metals industry in Australia is best exemplified by the country's monthly crude steel production, which has continued to slide into negative territory following positive growth in 2010. Weak demand from slowing domestic construction and a cooling export market will continue to undermine Australia's steel industry in 2013. Crude steel production is expected to contract by 6.5% in 2013 and national production is unlikely to approach pre-crisis levels for many years. The country's two dominant steel producers, BlueScope Steel Ltd and Arrium Ltd (previously known as OneSteel Ltd), has embarked on a series of consolidation plans and restructuring programs aimed at reducing operating costs and curbing overcapacity amid an environment of weak demand and declining steel prices.
