Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Australia Metals Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

Across all types of metals, we expect subdued growth in both production and consumption in

Australia as a weakening global economic outlook, notably China, continue to take its toll on Australia's

commodity driven economy. While significant additional global monetary stimulus should help to boost

metal prices in the near term, the bout of loosening measures will be insufficient to stem the slowdown and

the medium-term outlook for metals remain weak.

The slowdown in the metals industry in Australia is best exemplified by monthly crude steel production,

which has continued to slide into negative territory following growth in 2010. Weak demand from slowing

domestic construction and a cooling export market will continue to undermine Australia's steel industry in

2013. Crude steel production contracted by 6.5% in 2012, but we forecast an uptick in growth of 1.2% in

2013, and national production is unlikely to approach pre-crisis levels for many years. The country's two

dominant steel producers, BlueScope Steel Ltd and Arrium Ltd (previously known as OneSteel Ltd), has

embarked on a series of consolidation plans and restructuring programmes aimed at reducing operating

costs and curbing overcapacity amid an environment of weak demand and declining steel prices.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/138992/australia-metals-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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