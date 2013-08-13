Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Australia Metals Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering
Across all types of metals, we expect subdued growth in both production and consumption in
Australia as a weakening global economic outlook, notably China, continue to take its toll on Australia's
commodity driven economy. While significant additional global monetary stimulus should help to boost
metal prices in the near term, the bout of loosening measures will be insufficient to stem the slowdown and
the medium-term outlook for metals remain weak.
The slowdown in the metals industry in Australia is best exemplified by monthly crude steel production,
which has continued to slide into negative territory following growth in 2010. Weak demand from slowing
domestic construction and a cooling export market will continue to undermine Australia's steel industry in
2013. Crude steel production contracted by 6.5% in 2012, but we forecast an uptick in growth of 1.2% in
2013, and national production is unlikely to approach pre-crisis levels for many years. The country's two
dominant steel producers, BlueScope Steel Ltd and Arrium Ltd (previously known as OneSteel Ltd), has
embarked on a series of consolidation plans and restructuring programmes aimed at reducing operating
costs and curbing overcapacity amid an environment of weak demand and declining steel prices.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/138992/australia-metals-report-q4-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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