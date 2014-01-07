Australia Mining Report Q1 2014 - New Market Report

New Materials market report from Business Monitor International: "Australia Mining Report Q1 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- With China's economy on course for a rude slowdown over the coming years, Australia's mining sector is set to suffer the painful spillover effects of a sharp investment slowdown. Already, the mining sector is feeling the crunch of plummeting commodity prices as a string of miners scale back their ambitions and slam the brakes on investment. We forecast Australia's mining sector value to reach US $181bn by 2017, growing at an annual average rate of 4.3% over our forecast period. This contrasts with an average growth rate of 23.3% per annum over the past decade.
Australia has been among the biggest beneficiaries from the China-led commodities boom over the past decade, attracting huge amounts of investment into the minerals space. Driven by China's voracious appetite for key commodities such as coal and iron ore, the value of Australia's mining industry had increased by more than six-fold from US$24bn in 2003 to US$147bn in 2012. As a result, this has seen the sector's share of GDP rising from 4.5% to 9.6% over the same period. However, we believe the boom years in the mining industry is over. With China's economy on course for a rude slowdown over the coming years, Australia's mining sector is set to suffer the painful spillover effects of a sharp investment slowdown.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
We believe Australia will be the biggest loser from the mineral imports shift in China (see 'Minerals Import Squeeze: Bittersweet Outcomes', July 17). The latter commands a prominent role in Australia's exports of key commodities including coal and iron ore. Already, the mining sector is feeling the crunch of plummeting commodity prices as a string of miners scale back their ambitions and slam the brakes on investment. The rising tide of economic nationalism, declining labour productivity and aggressive minimum wage legislation will compound the challenges in the mining industry, amplifying the downshift in Australia's economy going forward (see 'Tough Times Ahead, What Can Replace The Mining Boom', May 03). We expect the value of Australia's mining sector to reach US$181bn by 2017, growing at an annual average rate of 4.3% over our forecast period. This contrasts with an average growth rate of 23.3% per annum over the past decade.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Peru Mining Report Q1 2014
- Chile Mining Report Q1 2014
- Mozambique Mining Report Q1 2014
- United States Mining Report Q1 2014
- India Mining Report Q1 2014
- Botswana Mining Report Q1 2014
- Canada Mining Report Q1 2014
- Namibia Mining Report Q1 2014
- South Africa Mining Report Q1 2014
- Angola Mining Report Q1 2014