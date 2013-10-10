"Australia Mining Report Q4 2013" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Australia Mining Report Q4 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- With China's economy on course for a rude slowdown over the coming years, Australia's mining sector is set to suffer the painful spillover effects of a sharp investment slowdown. Already, the mining sector is feeling the crunch of plummeting commodity prices as a string of miners scale back their ambitions and slam the brakes on investment. We forecast the value of Australia's mining sector to reach US$181bn by 2017, growing at an annual average rate of 4.3% over our forecast period. This contrasts with an average growth rate of 23.3% per annum over the past decade.
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