Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Australia Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

Medicine price reductions and a slowing economy will continue to place downside pressures on

pharmaceutical firms in Australia. Contributing to this, the government is looking to provide the population

with affordable and sustainable pharmaceutical subsidies. However, the listing of new drugs, coupled with

rising demand for pharmaceuticals due to the ageing population, will continue to provide both generic and

innovative drugmakers with opportunities.

Headline Expenditure Projections

? Pharmaceuticals: AUD13.25bn (US$13.73bn) in 2012 to AUD13.64bn (US$13.43bn) in 2013; +2.9%

in local currency terms and -2.1% in US dollar terms, due to exchange rate fluctuations. Forecast

downgraded from Q313 due to reassessment of data.

? Healthcare: AUD135.7bn (US$140.5bn) in 2012 to AUD142.0bn (US$139.8bn) in 2013; +4.6% in local

currency terms and -0.5% in US dollar terms, due to exchange rate fluctuations. Forecast broadly in line

with Q313.



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