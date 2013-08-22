Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Australia Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering
Medicine price reductions and a slowing economy will continue to place downside pressures on
pharmaceutical firms in Australia. Contributing to this, the government is looking to provide the population
with affordable and sustainable pharmaceutical subsidies. However, the listing of new drugs, coupled with
rising demand for pharmaceuticals due to the ageing population, will continue to provide both generic and
innovative drugmakers with opportunities.
Headline Expenditure Projections
? Pharmaceuticals: AUD13.25bn (US$13.73bn) in 2012 to AUD13.64bn (US$13.43bn) in 2013; +2.9%
in local currency terms and -2.1% in US dollar terms, due to exchange rate fluctuations. Forecast
downgraded from Q313 due to reassessment of data.
? Healthcare: AUD135.7bn (US$140.5bn) in 2012 to AUD142.0bn (US$139.8bn) in 2013; +4.6% in local
currency terms and -0.5% in US dollar terms, due to exchange rate fluctuations. Forecast broadly in line
with Q313.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139663/australia-pharmaceuticals-and-healthcare-report-q4-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
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Naperville
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United States
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