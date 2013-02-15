"Australia Real Estate Report Q1 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Australia Real Estate Report Q1 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- The Australia Real Estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction segments in the context of a sector with muted growth prospects in the medium term. With a focus on the principal cities of Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, the report covers the rental market performance in terms of rates and yields over the past 18 months and examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of the country's resources boom.
Australian commercial real estate continues to be fairly balanced because, structurally, the industry functions in a way that restricts overdevelopment. It operates in an economy that, despite weak consumer sentiment and structural changes, is performing reasonably well. The economy and sector are underpinned by resources and demand from China, a reducing threat of interest rate rises, low unemployment and a strong infrastructure sector. We caution, however, that our short-term outlook for the economy is bearish, and the country will be negatively affected by the slowdown in Chinese economic growth.
Having consulted our in-country sources in July 2012, with our most recently collected data covering the first six months of the year, we can confirm that rents in some regions experienced strong growth. However, it seems our view for a slowdown in Australia's economic growth has already started to play out and affect the sector, although the office market seems to be resisting this trend for the time being.
Key Points
- We believe that Australia will remain among the top destinations for foreign direct investment, even with recent months of vocal opposition to various takeover bids from foreign firms. Despite uncertainties, we expect neither the ruling Australian Labor Party nor the opposition coalition party to make major changes to current screening processes. Rather, we expect the government to increase conditions attached to sale approvals to help limit the impact arising from various issues, such as market power and environmental sustainability. At the margin, this may increase costs for businesses and deter foreign investment at the least appropriate time as Australia heads towards recession.
- Australia's economy is on the brink of recession as the unsustainable pillars of growth are giving way. The structural shortcomings that we have highlighted over recent years are now being revealed, and we see potential for a period of significant economic instability as the country's much-needed rebalancing process begins in earnest.
