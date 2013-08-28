Australia Visa Now on the Go

Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Visa emigration consultation and services form an integral part of every individual’s and company’s travel plans simply because of the resources needed to get the ball rolling. India is one of the busiest in terms of processing Australia visa applications for business as well as personal travelers. Though there are many visa and immigration consultants in the country to render these services, none are quite like what MoreVisas is about.



MoreVisas has been in the field of visa consultation and immigration services for over ten years now and the company has a long list of satisfied clients. The company has claimed to use the best in terms of knowledge and experience as far as the professionals go. And, now, the company in order to work further on its ‘convenient all in one place information angle’, has launched an exciting new app. MoreVisas is proud to launch its Mobile App in IOS, Adriod, Googleplay and Amazon.



This new app will help customers; find everything they need about the process and application of visa for Australia on the go. So, no matter when or where, the app is designed to give all the help one needs to gather information on visa and immigration proceedings.



The best thing about this company and its growing list of services is that fact that MoreVisas has offices both in India as well as in other major capitals of the world. For customers who are abroad and want assistance in matters concerning Australia visa application for permanent residency, the company and its professionals are well equipped to handle the job. To know more, log onto http://www.morevisas.com/



Media Contact

Suite: 806

8th Floor, E Block

International Trade Tower

Nehru Place

New Delhi - 110019

Contact: 011 - 47714771,42270039

E-Mail: delhi@morevisas.com