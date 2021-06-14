Australia Wealth Management Market Thriving At A Tremendous Growth

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2021 -- A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 39 pages, titled as 'Australia Wealth Management - Market Sizing and Opportunities to 2025' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are Vanguard Investments, Stockspot, Raiz Invest, Superhero. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026



Australia Wealth Management - Market Sizing and Opportunities to 2025



Australia's affluent segment (including HNW and mass affluent individuals) has experienced robust growth in recent years. Affluent individuals accounted for almost a fifth of the total adult population in 2020 and held 93.1% of the country's total onshore liquid assets in 2020. The affluent segment holds the majority of their wealth in safe-haven assets such as deposits and a substantial amount in risky assets such as equities. Therefore, even though the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic caused big downward shifts in the stock market performance of the country, thereby adversely affecting the returns of the affluent investors on this asset class, such losses were recovered in the second half of 2020 which saw an easing of lockdown restrictions and restarting of the Australian economy. Nevertheless, a strong predicted retail investments growth is expected over the upcoming period, owing to an effective quarantine program and nascent vaccine program which will raise investor confidence in the economic performance of the country. Further, the country's savings and investments market is observing a growing preference for robo-advisory by the HNW investors. This demand has also been accelerated by the outbreak of the pandemic that has been a catalyst in increasing the use of digital products and services.



Based on our proprietary datasets, this report analyzes Australia's wealth and retail savings and investments markets, with a focus on the HNW segment. This includes overall affluent market size (both by number of individuals and the value of their liquid assets). The report also provides analysis of the factors driving liquid asset growth, including a breakdown and forecast of total retail savings and investments split by asset class. It also analyzes the investing preferences and portfolio allocations of the Australian HNW individuals as well as their propensity to invest offshore and explores the products and services they demand.



- HNW individuals constituted only 1.09% of the total adult population of Australia in 2020.

- Robo-advisory services are witnessing a sharp increase in demand, with 62.8% of wealth managers agreeing that traditional wealth managers will lose market share to these services in the next 12 months

- Deposits remain the most popular investment avenue for Australians indicating their preference for safe haven investment assets.

- More than a fifth of mass affluent investors reach out to independent financial advisors to seek advice regarding investments.



