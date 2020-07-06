Australian Artist Launches Kickstarter Campaign for His Illustrated Playing Cards Paying Homage to the Blues Pioneers!

Melbourne, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2020 -- Pat Sofra is a Melbourne based Australian artist and graphic designer, who has proudly announced the launch of his all-new deck of illustrated playing cards. Titled, 'The Last Fair Deal', he has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project.



"I started designing these cards last year, wanting to pay homage to some of the most inspiring yet underrated figures in musical history. Musicians such as Robert Johnson, Leadbelly, Son House, Sister Rosetta & Memphis Minnie. My heroes." said Pat Sofra, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. Besides being a devoted father and a talented graphic designer, the artist is also an occasional blues guitarist, and his unconditional love for music has a lot to do with the conception of this project.



In addition, Pat Sofra has dedicated these cards to the founding mothers and fathers of not just blues, but rock and pop music as well. According to Pat, the contributions of these founding fathers of music to the American culture are not recognized enough and therefore, this project will also play a major role in raising awareness and keeping their heritage alive.



www.kickstarter.com/projects/patsofra/the-last-fair-deal and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the production of these playing cards. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of AU$ 14,500, which is the equivalent of nearly US$ 10,000, and the artist is offering the decks of these illustrated playing cards as a rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



The Last Fair Deal is an illustrated deck of playing cards created by an Australian graphic designer and music artist from Melbourne, Pat Sofra. These cards are made for paying homage to pioneers of the blues, along with the founding fathers of music in other genres. The project is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter and Pat is welcoming support.



