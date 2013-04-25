Australian Based Online Store Offers Elegant Home Decorations at Reduced Prices

New South Wales, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Dear September, a home decorations store in Australia, is offering most of their products at reduced prices as part of the store’s promotion. They have all of the home decorations that an individual needs to make a home elegant, beautiful, and stylish.



Dear September has a large catalogue of home decorations. They have home accessories for the living room, bedroom, kitchen, and other areas of the house. They are only one of many home decoration stores where people can buy home decorations online. This store however has several tricks up its sleeve that makes it stand out from the rest. One of these tricks is the free shipping for orders amounting to at least 250 Australian dollars. Home owners are able to purchase home decorations for their entire house and will save some money in the process. Another trick is the unique designs from which their products are known for. They have very distinct and intricate designs incorporated into their products. They are the online store which sells these kinds of home accessories Australia. Their website lists down all of their products under different classifications based on the different areas of the house. This makes it easier for customers to browse through their selections. They also have a return and exchange policy for customers who receive faulty products, products damaged during shipping, or incorrect products. Their policy as well as the terms and conditions of sale can be reviewed on their website.



Dear September is an online store which sells home décor Australia. The store opened its doors in 2010 and has since been satisfying customers with their products, service, and prices. They are renowned all across the continent of Australia as a premier home decorations store and have garnered acclaim for their dedication to their craft.



About Dear September

Sister’s Sienna and Lauren are the creative force behind dear september. growing up in sydney’s east they have long shared a passion for vintage clothing & trinkets, sparking an obsession with hunting down unique old world treasures.



Company Info:

NSW, Australia