Australian Businesses and Individuals Turn to 360 Car Loans for Best Car Loans at the Lowest Rates

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2012 -- More Australians than ever before are finding the right car loans to fit their circumstances with help from 360 Car Loans. The leading Australian finance broker helps businesses, families, singles, students and pensioners get the best car loans at the lowest rates that fit their needs and circumstances.



Australians are finding that banks and car dealers have fewer car loan product options than ever before. Consequently, many are turning to 360 Car Loans to get the very best car finance products at the very best rates. As one of Australia’s leading finance brokers, 360 Car Loans is accredited with over 30 different car loan lenders with multiple products for different situations. “Regardless whether Australians are seeking a personal or business car loan with good credit or bad, our buying power ensures that we can offer them the lowest rates available on all their lending requirements,” said a 360 Car Loans specialist.



360 Car Loans offers secured and unsecured loans for both personal and business use with a number of different options to meet any circumstance. These range from traditional car loans, Chattel Mortgage, Commercial Hire Purchase, Finance Lease, Novated Lease and more. Businesses and individuals can go to their online portal at http://360carloans.com.au/ to find detailed explanations of each type of product and the many benefits that they provide. These may include no ongoing monthly fees, flexible contract terms, fixed interest rates and tax deductions among many others.



With the largest range of car loans from Australia’s leading bank and non-bank lenders, 360 Car Loans makes getting car loans easy for every client. Their trained finance consultants spend the time to understand each client’s requirements by asking the right questions. Their transparent, fast and uncomplicated service can secure approval for the right car loan over the phone in as little as 10 minutes. “We are so confident that we provide the lowest rates to our customers, that we will pay them $50.00 for their troubles if we can’t deliver,” said the specialist.



360 Car Loans are accredited with some of Australia’s leading Insurers including Suncorp Insurance and Swann Insurance. They also provide information on getting extended warranties, loan protection insurance and shortfall insurance. Customers of 360 Car Loans also get free Membership to 360 Connect—an Australia-wide network of professionals and service providers. For more information, please visit http://360carloans.com.au/



About 360 Car Loans

