Australian Campervan Hire Website Camperworld.com.au Announces Traveller-Friendly Prices and Fast Quotes

Redcliffe, Western Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2012 -- Camperworld.com.au gives camper hire customers more choice with it’s new features, including a new “Get a Quote” form, custom-priced quotes and fast response times. The new site design makes it easy for people to get a hire quote for a wide range of campervans available from Perth, Western Australia, as well as other pick-up/drop-off locations Australia Wide.



Avoiding the typical one-price-fits-all approach, Camperworld.com.au customises every quote to deliver traveller-friendly prices. Good discounts are offered for longer term hires and affordable prices quoted for each customer. Owner Terry Monaghan says customised quotes are possible because “at Camperworld.com.au, we mostly hire out our own vehicles, unlike other campervan hire websites who are simply agents for bigger hire companies.”



Mr Monaghan also emphasises his staff’s impressive track record for outstanding customer service, saying “If you’ve never driven a campervan before, it’s important you get a thorough walkthrough from your vehicle rental agency. At Camperworld.com.au, our staff will introduce you to your chosen campervan, show you how everything works and make sure you’re comfortable driving it before you hit the open road. We also take very good care of our vans. Every camper is super clean, fully functioning, regularly serviced and well maintained.”



Campervans available for hire via the website are are specifically chosen to suit Australian conditions.. The range of campers for hire includes both 4WD and 2WD vans, as well as a range of bush campers, luxury campers and camper trailers. “We’re especially proud of our custom made campervans like the Family Cruiser with its external kitchen and other family-friendly features.”, says Monaghan.



Travelling Australia by campervan has obvious advantages, especially for tourists who have a limited amount of time to explore many places. “We find many overseas travellers want to see as much of Australia as possible, yet they only have a few weeks to do it in. Campervan hire allows them to maximise their time at each destination with quick campsite setup, wasting less time lugging suitcases in and out of hotel rooms.” Campervan hire also takes the pressure off because you’re not committed to an expensive hotel booking on any particular date.



For more information, or to arrange Australian campervan hire for your self-drive holiday, call (61 8) 9477 2121 or visit http://www.camperworld.com.au/



About Camperworld.com.au

Camperworld.com.au, an Australian campervan hire business, is family-owned and local to Western Australia. Located just 5 minutes from Perth International airport, many customers are International tourists exploring Australia on a self-drive holiday. The business supplies a wide range of campervans and hire vehicles to suit all group sizes and budgets. All vehicles come fully equipped with camping gear and supplies at no extra charge. The Camperworld.com.au commitment is to provide outstanding customer service and top-of-the-line rental vehicles to ensure your holiday is everything you dreamed it would be.



Camperworld.com.au is a division of Campabout Oz, located at 333 Great Eastern Highway, Redcliffe, Western Australia, 6104.



CONTACT

Shona Lynch

On behalf of Camperworld.com.au

Marketing Coordinator

T: (61 8) 9477 2121

E: shonalynch.com@gmail.com

W: http://www.camperworld.com.au/