Australian Car Rental Comparison Website Carrental.com.au Now provides Vacation Destination Ideas

With the massive influx of vacationers from China, America and the UK, Australia is becoming one of the top destinations for vacationers from around the world. In order to make car rental simpler, carrental.com.au has become a one-stop comparison Website for all of the major car rental companies operating throughout the country.



Their car rental search displays prices and points from Thrifty, Europcar, Hertz, Avis and Budget, providing renters with as many as 50 rental cars to choose from. Car renters can find more than 50 airport car hire locations in Australia and more than 200 locations in all. No matter whether they are seeking car rental Sydney location, south to cosmopolitan Melbourne or north for car rental Gold Coast locations, the comparison Website has everyone covered. Vacationers may choose to see the crocs of Cairns or keep it close to the cities with car rental Brisbane locations. Other big destinations for car rental include Adelaide, Perth, or the beauty of southern Margaret River and northern towns like Broome and Exmouth.



Every major and secondary airport, city and area in Australia is covered with its own home page that is accessible from the main Website. Consequently, when car renters search on CarRental.com.au, they will see results listed from their partner sites throughout Australia in one fell swoop. According to the comparison Website’s representatives, the listings show the exact price and number of frequent flyer points that travelers would get if they searched the individual rental provider Websites. “Not only is everyone eligible for all loyalty points and discounts, we don't add a booking fee so renters get the same price as they get on the supplier sites,” said the Website representative.



Those looking for a rental can simply enter the travel details such as pickup and drop off locations, times and dates, choose a car and then click compare to see the best deals available from the major rental providers. Renters can get up to $100 off, three free rental days and even exclusive coupons by booking their rental through the Website. Everyone completing bookings on the site is assured that all points are credited to their frequent flyer, Velocity or other airline rewards account when they enter their rewards number into the Travel Profile.



