Australian Carbon Price - Fighting Climate Change by Taxing Emissions New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- Carbon Price’ tax in an effort to decrease its greenhouse emissions, which in the last couple of years have been the highest among the developed nations of the world. The country has an abundance of natural resources, and its carbon emissions have risen steadily as it has increasingly exploited these resources in recent years. The Carbon Price, which comes into effect close on the heels of the Mineral Resource Rent Tax (MRRT), aims to reduce the country’s carbon emissions to a level that is 5% lower than its 2000 levels by 2020.



Scope



- The report provides a brief review of the Australian Carbon Price as a tool to fight emissions.

- The report discusses in short the carbon price and its stages, the National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting (NGER) Framework, fuel tax credits, government aided assistance package for the coal industry and the possible effects of the introduction of the carbon price.



Reasons to buy



- Obtain an understanding of Australia's introduction of the Carbon Price as a tool to control emissions.

- It describes in short the carbon price and its operating mechanism, scenario across the world relating to similar legislation and the possible effects of the legislation on the Australian mining industry.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/90899/australian-carbon-price-fighting-climate-change-by-taxing-emissions.html