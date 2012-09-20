Australian Carpet Cleaning Company Claims Trust is the New Benchmark for Carpet Cleaners in Australia

Dunlop, Belconnen -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- Executives at VeryDirtyCarpet.comtoday announced they are going on the front foot to counter the negative image of carpet cleaners that has been portrayed on TV. The company has been in business for nearly twenty years and has developed a solid reputation as a company that genuinely cares about their customer’s and their homes.



During recent times it has been popular for Current Affairs TV Programmes to highlight the worst of human behaviour in tradesmen who are left alone in people’s homes. A recent TV show showed a Carpet cleaner who rifled through the underwear drawers of the girls in the house and watched Porn on computers.



Peter MacDonald the Founding Executive of VeryDirtycarpet.com Says



“This image of untrustworthy carpet cleaners hurts all in the Industry as a whole and not just the Bad ones”.



“Verydirtycarpet.com has decided to take a stand and be a beacon of light in the industry, to give customers the assurance that this will not happen under the mywatch” Mr MacDonald Says.



About VeryDirtyCarpet.com

VeryDirtyCarpet.com a family owned business and has been looking after the carpets of the people of Canberra and Queanbeyan for nearly twenty years. Peter was also the sole contractor for cleaning schools and government offices in Western NSW from 2001 – 2009 cleaning over 600 schools and government offices from Cowra to Broken Hill, and Griffith to Goodiwindi, cleaning over 3.2 million sqMeters of carpet in the process.



Peter MacDonald, who has been in the Carpet Cleaning Industry for nearly 20 years has a reputation for Honesty and Integrity.



He says, "These customers are our friends and our most vital relationship, We want to come back and clean your carpet and upholstery time and time again". " Why would we jeopardise our long term relationship with our customers by bad behaviour".



verydirtycarpet.com has set a standard with all of its carpet cleaners having to be Police checked and cleared before operating under their name. This ensures that previous criminal behaviour is excluded from their workforce.



The Company recently announced plans to expand from its home base in Canberra to most cities in Australia during the next 2 years. They believe that they can help counter the negative image and offer an answer to those who paint the Industry in a bad light.



“People should not have to be on your guard when selecting a carpet cleaner. Carpet cleaning can be a very rewarding experience with a carpet cleaner you can trust”.