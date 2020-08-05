Australian Citizens Can Now Obtain Indian eVisa with Simple Online Application Process

Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2020 -- India-Visa-Gov.in is pleased to present exciting information to the Australian citizens who wish to obtain Indian eVisa. Click on the link below to know the process in detail. However, Australians who wish to visit India for business, medical or tourism purposes can now apply online for Indian Visa or eVisa. There is no need for any manual paperwork; neither do the applicants have to visit the local Indian Embassy. The process is entirely online and the team here can assist the applicants with the entire process from start to finish. The article in the link below also suggests the easiest and the best way to get the application approved the first time itself. It also suggests how to get rid of rejections and precautions to avoid the application from being rejected.



The applicants have to submit a photo, passport personal details in scan format and the last page of passport. Contact the Indian Visa Help Desk to understand the process in detail or to clarify doubts regarding the photo or file conversions. The processing time for an eVisa application is just 3 – 4 business days for accurate applications; and 7-10 business days for bad scan or bad passport photo. This website uses the Indian eVisa framework to help the applicants get their eVisa. The applications are sent via this framework and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Indian Government sends the eVisa electronically to the applicants which they have to submit at the point of entry on all international airports in India.



To know more about Indian Visa Online, visit https://www.india-visa-gov.in/indian-visa-online-for-australian-citizen-passport-holders



Indian eVisa is a privately owned web portal that offers online application services for eVisa, an online visa application service launched by the Government of India. This platform assists their clients anytime, anywhere by reviewing, editing, correcting, analyzing and processing the online visa applications round the clock.



