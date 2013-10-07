Australian Crushing & Mining Supplies Brings Quality Crushing & Mining Supplies

Caboolture, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- With a huge inventory, they can easily cater a vast array of parts and equipment needed by the Mining, Quarrying, Recycling, Demolition & Earthmoving industries nationwide. They can easily provide an extensive range of mining equipment spare parts; from minor parts such as an electrical fuse right through to the major components.



Whether it is about suppling or stocking Crushing Supplies, this company can easily handle it all. From Mesh, Manganese, (Jaws, Cone & Mantles, BlowBars), Rollers, Wear Liners, Conveyor Belting, Skirting & Capping Rubber and K-Wedge Bolts to Hydraulic Pumps & Motors, they can answer to every spare part requirement.



The company focuses upon providing reliable service with competitive pricing while offering a high-quality service, minimisingthe down-time and maximising client’s profit. With first-rate customer service, next day delivery & full support over phone or E-Mail 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,it ensures total customer satisfaction.



Australian Crushing & Mining Supplies owns an experienced staff, for them success of client business is paramount. They understand the mining industry while responding to the unique needs of the customer and in case of any emergency; they are available on the phone or in person 24/7. For more information, please visit http://www.australiancrushingandminingsupplies.com/



About Australian Crushing & Mining Supplies

Australian Crushing & Mining Supplies is an Australian owned company specialising in parts and equipment supply both domestically and overseas. They have been involved in the set up and management of major parts departments for large industry related companies and have supplied both small and large organisations with a wide range of spare parts and service requirements. With the knowledge, Australian Crushing & Mining Supplies is able to source a host of equipment, parts and consumables to suit the needs of the quarrying and mining industry at the best possible prices without any compromise on the quality.