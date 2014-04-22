Get Best Collection Methods for Recovering Debts at Jones Business Services

Perth, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Jones Business Services, a debt collector in Perth offers one of the best collection methods in order to recover debts. Their professionals have the training, skills and knowledge to access the best possible method. They believe in a theory that longer a debt is outstanding, the less the likelihood of recovery and the influence that outstanding debts have on cash flow.



What is unique about them? Additionally, they recommend clients to realize the urgency of collection as the value of the outstanding debt decreases the longer it takes to recover. The company is renowned by the name of Australian debt recoveries that largely deals with any kind of debt recovery. Their professionals ensure that customers will surely get back their bad debts even in a hassle free manner. Also, they are the best in debt recovery to help clients have more cash in hand for other investments.



While discussing about debt recovery services, a spokesperson from Jones Business Services mentions, “Jones Business Services is in a class of its own when it comes to debt collection. We use a more personal approach. We speak face to face or over the phone to debtors rather than sending countless letters, not knowing if they have been read or even opened. You can also get in touch with us for debt recovery in Perth. We specialise in both commercial and consumer debt and we are tenacious in our dedication to recover your outstanding monies.”



About Jones Business Services

Active throughout Australia and with affiliations with overseas partners, Jones Business Services is licensed under the Debt Collectors act of 1964 the origins dating back to 1998. Their staffs have over 60 years’ experience in all aspects of the credit industry. Trevor Jones has also lectured in various subjects at Central TAFE including Credit Management, Credit Practices, Collection Techniques and other related subjects. Jones Business Services has also conducted workshops and seminars for business organizations and staff throughout the state of Western Australia. They are a renowned name among debt collectors as they provide superior quality services.



For more information, please visit- http://www.jbservices.com.au



Contact Information:

1 Lichfield Street

Victoria Park,

WA 6100