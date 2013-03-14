Australian Duo Knife Party to Appear at ULTRA Music Festival

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- The music of Knife Party is said to fall under three genres; seizure music, death electro and derpstep. The duo started out in the dubstep scene and has collaborated with Swedish House Mafia and Skrillex, to name a few.



Knife Party will take the stage at the ULTRA Music Festival this weekend performing on Saturday evening on the main stage and again the second weekend on Sunday at the World Wide Stage.



The ULTRA Music Festival is an annual outdoor electronic music festival that takes place every March in Miami. This is the first year the festival will span two weekends. The event is held in downtown Miami in Bayfront Park. Tickets for the event always go fast. Online ticket vendors like Tickets of America are selling tickets still.



Tickets of America is the best place to go when looking for tickets to sporting and entertainment events such as Miami Heat Tickets, Justin Bieber, broadway shows, NASCAR and more! Tickets of America is located in Miami, so they are a huge supporter of the Miami Heat and other local teams and events.



About Tickets of America

Tickets of America is based in Miami Florida. They have been in business for ten years providing customers with the best selection of tickets for the hottest events in the Miami area at excellent prices. They are big supporters of their home teams, especially the Miami Heat. They also support the annual Sony Open Tennis event, which takes place in Key Biscayne at Crandon Park March 8 - 31, 2013



Media Contact:

Adam Lawrence

Director of Marketing / Media / PR / Online

786-266-9555