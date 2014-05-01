Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- This report presents the findings from a survey of 90 Australian enterprises regarding their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) investment trends. The survey investigates how Australian enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT expenditure: hardware, software, IT services, communications, and consulting.



Key Findings

- Kable''s survey of 90 Australian enterprises highlights that X% of respondents are planning to increase their ICT budget in 2014, an increase of X% compared to 2013.

- Australian enterprises are allocating the highest proportion of their hardware budgets to client computing technologies (X%) followed by network and communication equipment (X%) in 2013.

- Australian enterprises are allocating the highest proportion of their software budgets to application lifecycle (X%) and enterprise applications (X%) followed by information management (X%) in 2013.



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Synopsis

This report presents the findings from a survey of 90 Australian enterprises regarding their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) investment trends. The survey investigates how Australian enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT expenditure: hardware, software, IT services, communications, and consulting.



The report illustrates the core technologies enterprises are investing in, including enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and cloud computing. The survey also highlights the approach adopted by enterprises in Australia to purchase technology. Through Kable''s survey, the report aims to provide better insight to ICT vendors and service providers when pitching their solutions to enterprises in Australia.



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In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

- Understand how ICT budgets are set to change in 2014 in terms of their overall size.

- Appreciate how IT budgets are allocated across the core elements of IT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications, and consulting.

- Learn how IT Dollars are being spent in areas such as the data centre, applications, IT management, and network.

- Gain an understanding regarding which ICT functions Australian enterprises are interested in outsourcing.

- Identify Australian enterprises'' investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as mobility, communications and collaboration, green IT and virtualization, and cloud computing.

- Learn about the drivers that are influencing Australian enterprises'' investments in each technology category.

- Establish how Australian enterprises'' IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category.

- Gain insight into how Australian enterprises plan to change their ICT budget allocations across various segments within a technology category.

- Understand the vendor mindshare for various core and advanced technology categories.

- Provides insight into Australian enterprises'' preferred buying approaches.

- Comprehend the business and IT objectives that Australian enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategies.

- Understand the factors that are influencing Australian enterprises'' decision to select an ICT provider.



Reasons To Buy: (http://www.reportsnreports.com/Purchase.aspx?name=282609 .)

- This report will help readers to understand how Australia enterprise ICT landscape is set to change in 2014.

- Gain a view as to how ICT Dollars are being allocated in your target audience.

- The report covers a detailed breakdown of the opportunities within each of the core areas of ICT spend (hardware, software, IT services, telecommunications and consulting.)

- The report will help users to gain a view of the current strategic objectives of Australian enterprises.

- The report will provide a detailed breakdown of the opportunities within selected technology categories (enterprise application, business intelligence, green IT and virtualization and cloud computing).

- Understand the factors that are influencing Australian enterprises'' decision to select an ICT provider.

- Gain a view as to the business and IT objectives Australian enterprises are looking to achieve through their ICT investment strategies.



Complete report available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/282609-ict-investment-trends-in-australia-enterprise-ict-spending-patterns-through-to-the-end-of-2015.html.



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