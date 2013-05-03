Australian Financial Planner, James Gerrard, Helps People Plan for Tomorrow

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- James Gerrard is a certified financial planner from Sydney that provides consultations to help people all over Australia to improve their financial standing and achieve lifestyle goals through his personal wealth growing philosophy. Gerrard has been a National Finalist in the Value of Advice Awards in 2009 and has been recognized as being in the top 50 financial planners of Australia in 2010 and in 2012.



For 12 years, Gerrard has been helping people all over Australia to improve their finances by providing clear, tax effective and strategic investment advice and empowering clients to take continual action towards achieving their financial and lifestyle goals that would otherwise be difficult to achieve.



Gerrard’s successful philosophy to grow wealth consists of maintaining close and regular communication with his clients to get to know each client individually in order to provide tailor-made and proactive solutions to grow wealth according to each client’s present situation. In order to create a good standing financial situation for each client, Gerrard believes that it is essential to align the goals of the client and to guide each client in the right path to make a good financial decision before the decision is taken.



By using this approach of taking care of issues from the root, Gerrard helps hundreds of individuals, families and small to medium sized businesses to grow financially every year. The financial success of Gerrard’s clients comes from the fact that clients are taught to look ahead while Gerrard seeks out wealth opportunities and potential threats that could affect each client.



Gerrard’s excellent service and quality of advice comes from his genuine passion for finance and to help people achieve peace of mind when it comes to beating their financial issues and accomplishing their goals.



To learn more details about Gerrard’s approach to finances, make an appointment today to get your FREE consultation from one of Australia’s top financial advisors. During your free consultation you will have a general discussion about your current financial standing and you will talk steps to take forward and the financial planning process. Take advantage of this great opportunity and make your appointment today.



