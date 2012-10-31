Australian Fire Extinguisher Service Provider Firechief.net.au Offers New Fire Home Protection Pack

Adelaide, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2012 -- South Australian Fire protection Service provider Firechief recently announced the release of their new Fire Home Protection Pack along with their fire safety campaign as the country’s brushfire season gets underway. As one of the few Fire Protection Service Providers in South Australia with nationally accredited Fire Service Technicians, Firechief provides fire extinguishers and fire safety equipment to residential, commercial, industrial and government entities as well as fire extinguisher service advisement and maintenance plans.



As the Australian summer ushers in the bushfire season, fire protection service provider Firechief has introduced a new Fire Home Protection Pack for individuals that make the decision to stay and protect their homes during a bushfire. The Fire Home Protection Pack includes leather gloves, goggles and respirator mask. In conjunction with appropriate attire such as long sleeved shirts, long pants and boots, the respirator and goggles will prevent them from succumbing to smoke irritation and inhalation while the gloves and proper attire will provide heat protection. “These fire protection packs are a good idea for those living in metropolitan areas as well as those living in the bush as it only takes a spark or fire ember to start a blaze in this high fire season in Australia,” said a Firechief specialist.



When it comes to fire extinguishers Adelaide area residents and businesses will find a complete line of new fire extinguishers, fire blankets and hose reels to fit every situation and environment at Firechief.net.au. Their online Fire Extinguisher Hazard Chart provides the A through F fire class rating, the hazard types for each class and the effectiveness of each type of fire extinguisher available for the given fire hazard. In addition, their fully accredited Fire Service Technicians can advise location of fire extinguishers and signs, perform fire extinguisher repairs as well as first aid kit servicing.



As part of their information campaign, Firechief is letting South Australian communities know that per Australian Standards, all fire extinguishers and hose reels have to be inspected and tagged every six months or more frequently in some environments. Fire extinguishers must also be pressure tested and refilled every five years. Firechief performs fire extinguisher testing and hose reel installation in all commercial building types and multi occupancy residential buildings. Their service areas include Elizabeth to Sellicks Beach and Adelaide Hills to Mt Barker. “We perform inspections, testing and all maintenance in accordance with Australian Standard 1851 and provide a certificate of inspection for records to show compliance,” said the specialist.



Firechief is a member of the Fire Protection Association of Australia holding Public Liability and Indemnity Insurance as well as a current Police Clearance Certificate. Their technicians have nationally recognised qualification CERTIFICATE II in Asset Maintenance. For more information, please visit http://www.firechief.net.au.



About Firechief.net.au

Firechief provides fire extinguishers and fire safety equipment sales, advisement and inspection to homes, caravanners & boaties, commercial and industry as well as government departments, schools and transport. Their ongoing regular maintenance plans ensure that all fire protection equipment is maintained in accordance with Australian Standards. Firechief is a member of the Fire Protection Association Australia and their Fire Service Technicians are nationally accredited.