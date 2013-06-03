Australian Funeral Insurance Provider Funeralinsurance.net.au Offers Free Coverage to Its Clients

Western Australia, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- In an attempt to make people more aware of the importance of funeral insurance, Australian company Funeralinsurance.net.au have decided to offer a deal that will appeal to the masses. For any policy that clients take out, the first 3 months of funeral cover are free. While this sounds too good to be true, company representative explains the thought process behind this deal.



"We have seen how many people suffer when a loved one unexpectedly passes away and they have no possible way of paying for their funeral. It sets family's back tens of thousands of dollars. People generally don't worry about funeral cover. Many are becoming more familiar with the benefits of life insurance, mainly due to the fact that it is also one of the benefits that various employers offer, however, funeral insurance is still not on the priority list. By making it affordable and very easy, especially for the first 3 months, we hope that we can encourage people to protect themselves and their families against enormous financial strain."



Funeralinsurance.net.au is an expert on funeral insurance as this is the only type of policy that they deal in. They believe that this puts them ahead of the pack when it comes to funeral cover, as they are specialists in this field.



Aside from the free 3 month cover that they offer, they also provide very affordable funeral plans which start from as little as $2 per month. Another deal that they offer is for those living in the same residence. Even if you are not related, people living in the same house who apply for a funeral policy through Funeralinsurance.net.au will be offered a 10% discount.



If you are between the ages of 17 and 80, you can take out funeral plans, where the monthly payments will be determined by your age and other factors. For those who start late in life, many experts agree that taking out funeral cover is more affordable and can be a much better option than taking out a life insurance policy.



It is common for health insurers and funeral policy companies to ask for a medical history or report in order to determine eligibility, however this is another area where Funeralinsurance.net.au is taking the high ground.



"We don't believe that people should be penalized or refused funeral cover if they have pre-existing illnesses or medical conditions that might increase their risk of death. They deserve funeral insurance too, and their families don't deserve to be saddled with a huge bill that they cannot afford, when they have just suffered through a loved one's illness. This is why we don't require our applicants to provide us with any health or medical information."



Getting funeral insurance is something very important that more people need to consider nowadays with the high costs of funerals, and this is something that Funeralinsurance.net.au is very passionate about.



