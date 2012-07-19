Australian Gamblers Rely on BettingSpace.com.au for Impartial Reviews

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- For hundreds, if not thousands of years, people have been betting on the outcome of races and other sporting events. Although the practice was frowned upon in ancient Rome, gambling was allowed at the circus and chariot races. It is widely believed that European settlers introduced gambling to Australia because no evidence has been found to suggest the indigenous people indulged in the pursuit.



By the middle of the 19th century, betting on horse races was a popular recreational activity. However, in order to place a bet, a gambler had to be at the track and as this was not always convenient, punters started placing bets with off-course illegal bookmakers. By the mid 1950s, the Australian government introduced the totalisator in a bid to clamp down on this practice.



Now that the Internet has become popular, people no longer need to leave the comfort of their homes to place a bet. There are many online betting sites but one that has been receiving a lot of attention recently is BettingSpace.com.au.



Betting Space is actually an online betting guide for Australian Punters. In addition to providing reviews of bookmakers, the site “offers exclusive Free Bet offers for all of the bookmakers it features, which are higher than those on offer elsewhere.”



The site is extremely easy to use. A menu bar near the top of the home page breaks the site content down into categories of Bookmakers, Horse Racing and Sports Betting.



Visitors to the home page will find the Editor’s Pick of the best five online betting sites, along with details of their opening free bet offers. The page also contains recent online betting news from a multitude of sports.



The Bookmakers section is broken down further so that visitors can read a full-page review of Bookmakers such as Sportsbet, bet365 and Betfair. Each of the featured Bookmakers offers a promotional offer for visitors who sign up for a new account through the BettingSpace website. In the case of bet365, the offer is worth up to AUS$200. Betfair, on the other hand, will refund up to AUS$200 if a visitor’s first bet loses.



The Horse Racing section of the site provides visitors with editorial content on the major races in the Australian calendar such as the Melbourne Cup and the Golden Slipper.



Visitors to the site can also get information about betting on cricket, tennis, AFL and NRL by visiting the Sports Betting section.



Social media fans can follow BettingSpace on Facebook and Twitter and all visitors can register for the site’s email newsletter.



About Betting Space

Betting Space is a guide to Online Betting with Bookmaker Reviews, Free Bet offers, Promotions and Betting News. The team provides an impartial, comprehensive guide to the most trusted international and Australian sport and gaming bookmakers.



For more information, please visit: http://www.bettingspace.com.au