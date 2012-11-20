Australian Government Set to Scrap Diesel Fuel Rebate in Mining Sector

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Melbourne based company, Bell Procurement is set to experience dramatic growth within the Australian mining sector as the Australian government is growing warmer to scrap the diesel fuel rebate for mining companies.



The government is set to reap over 700 Million in this year’s budget if the change is introduced in January 2013. It has also been mentioned the government has forecasted to raise 5.1 Billion by 2016.



Matt from Bell Procurement has been swamped with calls regarding their fuel saving technology as mining companies are looking to save any money possible in this current down turn.



“We have been really busy” Matt mentions, “It is no secret that mining is slowing down and companies are a little more conscious of their fuel spend. When we guarantee 10% savings on diesel engines and backed it people started to take notice. The savings in this sector look like telephone numbers (laughs), it a shame it has taken so long for companies to seeks alternatives to their current spend”



Heavy lobbying by the mining industry stopped any reduction in the diesel fuel rebate earlier this year. With the government focused on delivering a budget surplus and with the retail sector slumping leading up to Christmas, analysts predict a little more of a fight on their hands this time around.



Prime Minister Julia Gillard flagged the possibility of controversial cuts recently when she asked voters to support the "tough Budget choices" that would have to be made to pay for policies such as an increase to education spending.



