Strathpine, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- The days of buying expensive alcohols are gone with the innovative changes made by Terry O’Brien and team to the alcohol-making process. With their state of the art spirits still technology available for every individual in Australia, the organization has made sure one can create the authentic replicas of extremely expensive sprits stills.



Terry O’Brien brings a range of distilled spirits products and brew spirit essences, ranging from brandy to beer. The organization ensures the customers to be provided with recipes that are easy to employ and brings out an aromatic and incredible Cooper’s home brew.



Mr. O’Brien himself comes forward and quotes, “Making home brew is easy. Simply follow the directions, and in a few weeks you'll be enjoying your very own home brew at a fraction of the price you'd pay at a bottle shop.”



He elaborates further by stating, “Right from the second you remove the spirits still ingredients from the box you will find the further process extremely easy” and ensures customers to deliver them with the topmost quality and thoroughly tested products.



Alcohol enthusiasts can simply place their order via www.homebrewer.com.au. The portal is protected with every possible security layer to avoid any kind of malicious and suspicious threats. A spokesperson for the organization ensures customers to deliver them the order safely via Australia Post Express Post. “Currently, we ship orders within Australia only”, he mentions.



About The Brew Shed

The Brew Shed Australian Home Brewers World serves customers with a wide assortment of home brewing equipment, essences, accessories, recipes, supplies and expert advice in Australia. Its online home brew shops have an expert team of keen home brewers, so customers can easily drop by or discuss online about their home brewing needs and problems with them. It assists its customers in becoming a better home brewer!



For more information, please visit http://www.homebrewer.com.au



Address 1

Shop 4A, 481 Gympie Road

Strathpine QLD 4500

PH: (07) 3205 4633