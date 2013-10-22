Brew Shed Now Brings the Most Affordable Still Spirits to Its Customers

Strathpine, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Brew Shed, being serving its customers with its quality services, now brings affordable alternative to expensive spirits with their still spirits. Their distilling products and spirit essences can transform basic low-cost alcohol products into delicious, fully-flavoured authentic replications of far more expensive spirits. With their state of the art spirits still technology, the organization has made sure one can create the authentic replicas of extremely expensive sprits stills.



One of the representatives at Brew Shed stated “With our innovative products and quality customer services, home brewers Australia is now enjoying a success-assured home brewing endeavour with our brewing kits and expert support.” He adds, “We also offer a wide variety of Cooper’s home brew recipes to satisfy the diversified tastes and choices of the clients. You can easily get home brew supplies and accessories also from our three physical stores as well as the online portal.”



Terry O’Brien brings a range of distilled spirits products and brew spirit essences, ranging from brandy to beer. The organization ensures the customers to be provided with recipes that are easy to employ and brings out an aromatic and incredible Cooper’s home brew. The company is known to implement top-notch home brewing process for Australian home brewers and work constantly on a mission to perk-up the overall quality of home brewed beer, wine or spirits across Australia, through offering fresh ingredients, the right supplies, the right tools and right techniques.



Their online home brew shops have an expert team of keen home brewers. One can consult with them and can also discuss with them online about any kind of home brewing needs and problems. They are here to assist their clients in becoming a better home brewer. To know more visit: http://www.homebrewer.com.au



About The Brew Shed

The Brew Shed formerly also known as Terry O’Brien’s Brewers World, has been providing home brewing equipment, supplies and advice to Australia for more than 25 years. Their three stores and online shop are well supported by an experienced team of keen home brewers who are only too happy to help with any of home brewing needs. The Company is known for its affordable, quality beer, wine, spirits, cheese, ciders, and meads.



Contact:

Shop 4A, 481 Gympie Rd

Strathpine QLD 4500.