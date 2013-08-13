Australian Investment Home Release Details of Investment Property of August

Carolyn Ashcroft, South Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Australian Investment Home, a Brisbane based company, today announced the release of details related their Investment property of the month of August. The property is available in Norman Park in Brisbane,Queensland,Australia. According to the sources, the two-story property gives full view of the city from the balcony. It has a number of different features including a master bedroom with spa, fully appointed kitchen and large entertaining areas among others.



Speaking on the occasion, Mark McCrindle, a Brisbane based planner said, “Queensland is now in the process of a Mining & Jobs Boom which will require more properties to be developed to cope with the high demand.” He further added, “The property is perfect for investment as well as accommodation because of the facilities it provides. It is also near to the local shops and the railway station.”



Sources confirmed that the executive modern home offers city views, is close to the city and located on a city bus route. The house also has back to base alarm for security purposes. The house can be used by families and travelers or bought for investment purposes. The Gourmet Kitchen is ultra modern, while the master bedroom offers direct view of the garden having a stylishness of resort-style suite with spa bath and separate shower.



The car parking area has a remote double lock up garage with room for storage and shelving. It also boasts of off street parking for another two cars. Sources confirmed that the Bulimba Cafe Restaurant and Carindale Westfield Shopping Centre is a few miles away. One can enjoy the great theatres, restaurants and shopping easily.



Further details related to the prices, areas and additional offers are mentioned on the site. Carolyn Ashcroft from the company confirmed, “Brisbane is the fastest growing city in Australia. Soon it is going to be the top property investment place in the Australian market and so the demand of the property is set to rise in near future.”



About Australian Investment Home

Australian Investment Home provides complete details about the latest property investment options of the Australian market.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Carolyn Ashcroft

Website: http://www.australiainvestmenthome.com

Contact Number: +61412275508

Email: admin@australiainvestmenthome.com

Address: 14c Bradley Grove, Mitchell Park, South Australia 5043