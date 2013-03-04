Australian Landscape Photographer Destin Sparks' New Release 'Passive' Selling Faster Than Expected

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Destin Sparks, a photographer who has earned a well-deserved reputation for capturing some of the best landscape photography throughout Australia, recently released a new limited edition titled “Passive.” Although the print has only been available for a short time, it is already selling much faster than Sparks had anticipated. The new release, which was taken at Miami Beach on the Gold Coast of Australia, is swiftly catching the eyes of people worldwide. Buyers from the United States have been especially interested in purchasing the serene shot of the morning sun coming up over the sand and water.



Destin Sparks is the second landscape photographer to come out of Australia. Like Destin, Peter Lik specializes in landscape photography that highlights the vast beauty of the continent. With each passing year, Sparks is becoming more well-known for his work. The award-winning Australian artist travels all over, looking for the best places to photograph. Once he comes across a location that he feels will work well for a photo, he spends a lot of time watching how the light changes during the course of the day and deciding which time would be best to capture the inherent beauty of the Australian landscape.



Destin used this approach when he was standing along on the normally crowded Miami Beach of Gold Coast, Queensland, organizing his gear and getting ready to photograph what he hoped would be a memorable shot of the beautiful beach and lovely pastel sky. As he arranged his camera and readied his lens, Destin said he enjoyed listening to the soft creaking of the lifeguard tower as it swayed in the pre-dawn breeze.



“As I settled in to capture the glow of the morning sun as it warmed the lavender sky, I knew I was not alone in my reverie,” Destin said.



“The watchtower, which had waited so patiently through the night for the coming performance, was also a witness to this break of day.”



As a landscape photographer, Destin possesses a keen understanding and appreciation of the land in which he grew up. Interestingly, as a young man, photography was the last thing on his mind. A bet with a colleague caused Destin to pick up a camera and as the flash went off, he instantly realized he had just found his true passion. Since then, the Brisbane artist has learned all he could about photography and various types of cameras. In a day and age when people are content to snap shots of mountains and sunsets with their cell phones, Destin is happy to employ the old-school approach to photography, using a 30-year style of camera to capture the scenic beauty that is around him. Rather than rely on digital technology and color filters, Destin uses his knowledge of natural lighting and his equipment to create his breathtaking photographs.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Destin Sparks and his work is welcome to visit his website at any time. By clicking on the “Gallery” tab, visitors to the site can browse through the vast collection of Destin’s work, including “Passive.”



About Destin Sparks

Destin Sparks is renowned and award-winning landscape photographer who uses an outdated film camera to produce stunning limited edition prints. Sparks specializes in landscape photography, including breathtaking shots of Australian scenery. All of Sparks’ photos are created completely naturally, and without the use of Photoshop, color filters or manipulation. For more information, please visit http://www.destinsparks.com