Australian Living in America Reveals Secrets to Success

Burlington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Matt Edwards, who is an Australian living in America, documents his journey in two different parts of the US – Delaware and Portland. He has written down a hilarious account of 18 things he found fascinating about the place.



In this account, he has spoken about the lightning fast internet connection and the Americans’ fascination with Australia’s wildlife. He covers every aspect of being part of the American society. From owning guns to attending nature’s calls in American toilets, Matt describes it all.



He speaks in depth about the culinary culture of America and how it is a food lover’s paradise. He firmly believes that eateries in America are always competing when it comes to increasing the portion sizes. He also talks about America’s obsession with ice tea and Coke and loves the fact that a person who enters an American diner will be completely satiated on their way out.



He talks about the college life and how the male population swear by football. He also describes cheerleading which is apparently considered a sport in the US. Finally, he speaks of the diversity that America boasts of. It is a culturally diverse nation with people of all races and nationalities calling America their home.



About Matt Edwards

Matt Edwards is a traveller and scientist, an American living in America. He is the author of the controversial post. He has documented his journey to the US including funny anecdotes and travel stories, breathtaking photographs and memorable tales from his travel and stay in the US. The funniest aspect of his travel has been an accusation to smuggle toothpaste. He lists other commodities that he has lost at the airport security checks. These include bubble bath, a scrumptious mix of sauces



Media contact:

Name: Matt Edwards

Contact Email: me@pretzelcorp.com

Phone: +6.1405143265

Location: Elanora Heights, NA

Website: http://www.confiscatedtoothpaste.com/