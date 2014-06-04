Aussie Bush Leather Now Offers the Most Trendy and Attractive Australian Made Handbags at Affordable Prices

Tamworth, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Aussie Bush Leather, a renowned Australian leather goods company is now offering the most stylish and attractive Australian made handbags at highly reasonable prices. This company is a manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of quality Australian leather goods and leather accessories. The company holds a pioneer role in manufacturing aesthetic design leather goods. All its products are exclusively handcrafted with the finest artisan of the industry. They keep pace with the changing styles and pattern of the leather industry and deliver products which are absolutely in sync with the present fashion and style.



Talking about the company, one of their representatives stated, “Aussie Bush Leather is an Australian made and owned manufacturing, wholesale and retail company that specializes in quality Australian leather products and accessories. Cee Bee Souvenirs Pty Ltd trading as Aussie Bush Leather first began operations in 1989 and has constantly been adapting to Australia's ever changing market. Aussie Bush Leather still manufactures a large range of their own products but also carry other quality Australian Made brands such as Akubra Hats, Burke & Wills, Didgeridoonas, Jacaru, Rangs Boomerangs, and more.”



Aussie Bush Leather specializes in a wide array of leather products like leather belts for men and women, cowhide bar stools, wallets, pouches, backpacks, gift cards, travel gods, leather based furniture, and many more. The company pays a lot of emphasis on the procurement of materials for manufacturing their products. They use the finest quality kangaroo and cow leather for their products.



The company also caters to the corporate clients with their product requirements. They offer leather covers, briefcase, document case and all other quality leather products to the corporate clients as per their specification and requirement.



About Aussie Bush Leather

Aussie Bush Leather is an Australian made and owned manufacturing, wholesale and retail company that specializes in quality Australian leather products and accessories. The company manufactures a large range of their own products but also carries other quality Australian Made brands such as Akubra Hats, Burke & Wills, Didgeridoonas, Jacaru, Rangs Boomerangs, and more.



For more information, please visit http://www.aussiebushleather.com.au/



Address: 284 Peel Street Tamworth, NSW 2340 | Phone: (02) 6761 3374 | Fax: (02) 6761 3590 | Email: reception@aussiebushleather.com.au