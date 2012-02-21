Australian MSP Enjoys the Benefits of Smart Marketing

St. Catharines, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2012 -- How does a local MSP position itself as a leader in the local market? Sydney Technology Solutions (STS) with offices in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and, most recently, the Philippines knows that it takes hard work and strategic thinking to lead the pack.



STS employs the MSP business development specialists at Ulistic to help with strategic marketing and the heavy lifting required to execute a sound MSP marketing campaign that covers three major centres across Australia.



“We are seeing an average of two new leads each time we execute the online component of our marketing plan,” said President and CEO Adam Rippon. “This return drives us to constantly think of new ways to share news about the solutions we deploy in the marketplace.”



STS’ web marketing strategy consists of three MSP websites. This core website strategy keeps followers and those searching for up-to-date information about STS’Sydney IT support services, Brisbane IT consulting and Melbourne IT services.



The MSP website employed by STS is simply the cornerstone of the company’s Web marketing strategy, which has expanded to monthly newsletters, client solution broadcasts, press and media, and corporate case studies, all handled by MSP business development specialists at Ulistic.



In addition, the case studies and solution broadcasts give STS instant credibility when meeting with new prospects or executing current client marketing strategies.



Your MSP can enjoy many of the same benefits as STS. It takes hard work and commitment to make it happen. Are you willing to put in the hard work? Marketing your MSP is not something you simply set and forget.



Trust in our team at Ulistic to help and guide you throughout the process. Call today to book a no-obligation discussion about how to take your MSP higher call 416.840.9106