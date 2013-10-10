Australian Property Exhibition in Beijing Announced by Aussie Housing Consultants UCHK

Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Australian real estate consultants UCHK Consulting will be hosting the day long event, consisting of two periods open to the general public for inspection of the firm’s property portfolio, as well as two invitation only seminars.



Guest speakers at the Australian property seminar will include UCHK CEO Scott O. Talbot along with other experts regarding Australian real estate, immigration, tax and visas. Mr Talbot has been a leader in the Australian property sector for over 25 years. Speaking ahead of the exhibition he said: “I’m very excited to share my invaluable knowledge to property investors in Beijing. We have seen massive popularity of Australian real estate from Chinese investors in recent times. UCHK handpicks only the best property opportunities, so we are 100% confident that our clients will reap exceptional capital growth returns.”



The top overseas purchasers of Australian property is now from China. The UCHK property exhibition and open day are a great opportunity to see what is available in Australia and learn more about the possible lifestyle that awaits in a country with one of the very highest standards of living in the world.



Immigration and education are an important part of the Australian real estate business. Australia welcomes a new immigrant arriving every 2 minutes and has well over 200,000 foreign students enrolled at university. These topics will be focused on in detail at the event, with an invitation to claim exclusive offers for Immigration services, a 10 year rental return guarantee and visa advice, all for free.



Seats at the investment seminar are strictly limited and all guests are required to register via the event rsvp website (CLICK HERE).



About UCHK

The UCHK solution is a one-stop-shop service for the overseas investor in Australian property. UCHK Market information and analysis to assist clients align their property investments with their wealth creation goals. Innovative ways to increase and streamline investment returns. UCHK client benefits:



Rental insurance for up to 10 years

Free Immigration - Visa Service

Cash Subsidy up to $3,000



Contact:

Scott O Talbot

Tel: +86 1850003 8702

India +91 40 4033 9650

Email: info@uchkconsulting.com

Level 7 Maximus Towers

Mindspace Complex

Hi-Tech City Hyderabad

500 081 India