Australian Quick Cash Service Promotes Mobile Phone Application

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- A quick and simple way for Australians to get a cash loan on their mobile phone, announces Cashonyourmobile.com.au, a new Australian-based quick online cash loan matching service targeting employed Australians looking for a quick cash loan.



According to the service’s spokesperson James Clark, all customers have to do when visiting the site via their phone is to simply fill out a short form and submit it to determine whether they qualify for a pay day loan. Loans are usually processed, if persons are qualified, within 24 hours.



“Our service beats traditional loan processing, and thus the loan applicant now saves valuable time when applying for a loan. It’s simple, the application can be completed on a smart phone,” says Clark.



Pointing out that nobody wants to wait several days to a week to know whether his or her loan application gets approved or declined. Mr. Clark notes that when “you need money fast, and fast cash loan is exactly what we will do.”



“Applying online and receiving your cash within one day, is fast becoming the order of the day,” says the spokesperson.



He explains cash loan is simply a quick way to get money into your bank account fast, but you’ll have to make the payments sooner rather than later.



“All you need to do is ensure that the money is in your bank account the next time your pay day rolls around and so you can pay off the loan,” says Clark, who adds there is absolutely no hassle involved with a payday loan.



In fact the spokesperson says applying for a cash advance is simple. All the applicant has to do is simply fill out and submit a short online application form giving some of your vital information (i.e. name, address, phone number and the amount you need to borrow.



The source says there is absolutely no fuss involved. However, when the payday loan application is accepted, it is understood that the applicant will be asked to provide further information (i.e. where the money needs to go) to support the application.



“Having satisfied all requirements, including accepting the terms and conditions of the loan, the cash applied for then will be deposited to the borrower’s bank account, which normally takes place within a 24-hour period,” says Clark.



“Now compare this to applying for a personal loan where the application process can take a number of weeks and you will easily see how quick a personal loan is to apply for, there’s definitely an advantage with payday loan services,” adds the spokesperson.



Another major difference between a cash loan and a personal loan is the amount of money is that on the one hand, a standard loan often provides a lot more money, although of course you will be spending a lot of time waiting for it. A cash advance, on the other hand, is designed to provide applicant with money when it is need it the most.



“Hence the amount of money that you can borrow is considerably smaller, although most cash advance companies will be able to lend up to $5,000 in cash within 24 hours. You may need to have some security on this loan however for their protection,” explains Clark.



However, one of the biggest benefits of a payday loan is said to be almost everybody can be approved for one, even if they have a poor credit history.



“Understandably, often the people that need the money most are those that have poor credit, so why should they suffer? When you apply for a cash advance online your credit history won’t always be an issue. As long as the loan provider trusts you, then you are in line for approval,” argues Clark.



Quick cash loans are usually used for anything that the applicant wants, but it has to be paid back on time as this type of loan attracts slightly higher interest rates.



For further information, please visit the following website:



http://cashonyourmobile.com.au/quick-cash-loan/



FROM: Cashonyourmobile.com.au, Buddina, QLD, Australia, http://cashonyourmobile.com.au/quick-cash-loan/



MEDIA CONTACT: James Clark, Editor, +61 756414715, james@cashonyourmobile.com.au