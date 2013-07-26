Australian Recording Artist Katja Glieson Releases Music Video Peek a Boo on VEVO

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Australian recording artist, Katja Glieson, is creating buzz in Hollywood with the official release of her new music video, Peek A Boo, on VEVO. One of the industry’s new Pop artists on the rise, Katja, a native of Melbourne, was recently spotted by Music Industry Exec, Lisa Thomas, of LRT which after several meetings led to a major global distribution deal for her through LRT/INgrooves Fontana/Universal and a VEVO world debut for her initial video release scheduled for July 23rd.



“We are proud to release Katja’s video and new single to ITunes and multiple world outlets. She is a terrific talent who we believe in as an exceptional artist and talent”, says Lisa Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer of LRT Music Group, LLC./INgrooves Fontana/Universal.



Peek A Boo the music video is a cinematic film/music video all in one representing the 4th episode in a romantic thriller series with the previous episodes to be released forthcoming. Katja portrays the main character as the victim of a hostage kidnapping along with portraying the character of her own look alike , a martial artist/superhero-Avengers style.



Peek A Boo tells the story of how the main character is captured in Japan, brainwashed and kept under surveillance only to later recover her full memory and escape the villains who trapped her in confinement thanks to her look alike. The video shows Katja the singer, recording artist, the actress as well as the pro martial artist in a powerful thriller in cinema style. The 4th episode gives flashbacks to sneak previews to scenes in the 1st through 3rd episodes throughout the suspense filled video.



Peek A Boo, the music video, is produced by Ben Jackson with the single and video distributed by Royal Slave Records/LRT/INgrooves Fontana/Universal. The video’s composers are Katja Glieson, Ben Jackson ad Ben Thompson with direction by Kyle Rowling. The video is officially released to global markets on VEVO July 23rd.



For more information on Katja Glieson, visit:



http://www.katjaglieson.com/



http://royalslaverecords.com/



http://www.lrtentertainment.com



VEVO World Debut: http://www.vevo.com/watch/katja-glieson/peek-a-boo/USA2P1311456



Source:

AWJ Platinum PR

8200 Wilshire Blvd., #200

Beverly Hills, CA 90211

http://www.awjplatinum.com