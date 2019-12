Australian Retail Magazine profiles Stock and Roll Shelving by Retail Handling Solutions

Falmouth, ME -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Australian Retail Magazine reports that Retail Handling Solutions addresses rotating dairy items for freshness with Shelf Stocking Carts. Rotating dairy items for freshness is a critical issue for grocery and convenience store retailers. Retail Handling Solutions has addressed this issue with the Stock and Roll. It is an elegantly simple, one-of-a-kind device that solves all common shelf stocking problems making the job faster, safer and easier in supermarkets, pharmacies, convenience stores or any other retail outlet where case-packed goods are displayed for sale on shelves.



- Presents case-packed goods at shelf height for faster, safer access

- Securely supports heavy loads and non-rigid packaging

- Rolls easily between staging areas and stocking locations

- Compact footprint and unmatched maneuverability

- Simplifies and speeds inventory freshness turning

- Ships fully assembled for use right out of the box



To view the benefits of Stock & Roll for perishable food products, such as dairy goods, go to: http://www.retailhandlingsolutions.com/video-stock-a-roll-dairy-mov-format.



Retail Handling Solutions (http://www.retailhandlingsolutions.com) is at the core of revolutionizing retail products handling. For nearly a century not much has changed in the way retailers’ stock shelves. The process is time-consuming, labor intensive, and fraught with productivity road blocks and the potential for injury, product breakage, and customer inconvenience.



Retail operations require automation according to Brian McNamara, founder of Retail Handling Solutions, based in Falmouth, Maine. Many of the processes, including retail stocking, is time consuming, labor intensive, and fraught with productivity road blocks and the potential for injury and product breakage. With all the advances made in other areas of the store, this key operation function has been largely ignored.



About Southworth International Group

Southworth International Group is the parent of a family of companies whose mission is to make work faster, safer, and easier. Southworth’s roots date back more than a century. For much of this history, the company has been developing and supplying equipment that provides the many benefits of the practical application of ergonomics in the manufacturing and warehousing industries. Its divisions are widely recognized for their innovative approach to application engineering, extensive product offerings, and adaptability to exact customer requirements including service both before and after sales.



In more recent years, it has extended its focus to include the opportunity rich repetitive handling requirements of many retail operations. Store goods are handled multiple times, often in awkward positions and almost all operations are done over and over again. Safety problems are clearly an issue and applications to improve productivity abound. Recognizing that retail store operations are significantly different from manufacturing and somewhat different from warehousing, Retail Handling Solutions was created to concentrate the practical application of ergonomics on the specific circumstances of the retail work environment. Limited space, high volumes, thin margins, packaging necessities, as well as consideration for in-store shoppers and merchandising frequently require a unique approach to optimizing the productivity and safety of these stock handling applications.



Retail Handling Solutions

http://www.RetailHandlingSolutions.com

Alison K. Shea

Market Development Manager

ashea@retailhs.com

(207) 317-4222