Australian Silk Artist Launches Course on How to Paint on Silk in Your Jammies

Victoria, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Teena Hughes is a Gypsy at heart and has travelled from Australia to Alaska, the Caribbean, the Antipodes and lived in many lands. One thing which Teena does everywhere she goes is to teach others how to paint on silk. The One and Two-Day Silk Painting Adventures are legendary and loved by many, especially the ones hosted in Paris, France (where Teena originally learned the exquisite ancient French techniques of 'peinture sur soie' [silk painting]).



When asked recently about her online Courses, Teena replied, "Every month I receive enquiries from people in different countries who wish they could attend one of my silk painting Adventures, but time, distance and expense make it difficult. Just over a year ago I started planning to turn my One-day Course into an Online Course - it went from a 6-hour Course with me at the front of a class of students, into becoming a 6-hour online course where I can share my love of silk and painting with so many more people. From the comfort of their own homes, people are now able to learn to paint on silk - whether they're in their jammies or any other comfy clothing - without leaving home. I'm so excited by this, and have started turning some of my other Courses into online courses."



The "How To Paint On Silk To Make Beautiful Things" Course is hosted on a fabulous online Training portal so students can sign up and have 24/7 lifetime access - the Course never expires. And yes, if you want to learn in your jammies, go for it!



One recent student, Natalie Blaik, posted this Review: "I have never been able to draw anything and was never particularly creative at art. But Teena's course makes it easy to make beautiful creations without having any previous artistic talent at all. The feeling of brushing vibrant colours onto the silk was fabulous and so relaxing!"



If you've ever wondered about silk painting, but thought you didn't have any artistic skills, Teena says, "If you can hold a pencil, you can hold a paintbrush! No artistic skills are required, just a love of life and a sense of humour, plus a dash of adventure to give it a go. I guarantee you'll have fun and learn how to make beautiful things!"



Signing up for the "How To Paint On Silk To Make Beautiful Things" Course is very easy - especially if you use this special Discount Code to receive $22 off the Course: PRESS-01-APR2013 (this code is valid for the first 100 students and expires 1st July 2013).



Silk Painting Student Fiona in Australia says, “Teena, You make it look so easy, I am in awe! I am looking forward to practicing heaps and learning as I go. I loved the Course, I plan to keep going and keep practicing, I want to get better. I love your method of teaching, you are very clear and teach from the basics which is exactly what I needed.”



Teena Hughes knows what it's like to be a "beginner" so this Course takes the student by the hand and explains everything - from step-by-step video tutorials, to the PDF downloads, to the list of items to buy or find at home or for practically free, it's all included to make this a complete six hour training course. Also included are tons of tips, tricks and techniques learned the hard way over the past 30 years :-)



About Teena Hughes

Teena Hughes is a Silk Artist / Textile Designer [with over 30 years of silk painting experience] who teaches silk painting and also creates unique hand-painted wearable art (clothing, scarves etc) and paintings which have found homes around the world. Currently living in Melbourne, Australia, Teena's sense of humour helps to make all Courses fun and enjoyable - why not take a test drive today?



