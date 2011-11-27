Australian Woodwork Gallery Owners Launch New Website to Bring Fine Wood Products to the World

NSW, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2011 -- Australian Woodwork is pleased to announce the launch of their new secure eCommerce-friendly Website shop.australianwoodwork.com.au. The new Website provides an online shopping presence for their Gallery in the Hunter Valley of New South Wales Australia, which sells an exclusive line of Australian-made fine woodwork products for the home by the country’s finest woodcraft artisans.



Australia has some of the best timbers in the world that are well known for their beauty, durability and suitability for thousands of uses and any environment. The wide variety of colours, grains and hardness palettes include beautiful Australian timbers like Tasmanian Huon Pine and Blackwood, figured Redgum, Yellow and Red Mallee, She Oak, Banksia nut and Deloraine Stripy Myrtle.



In an effort to showcase these fine Australian woods and woodwork from the country’s finest artisans, Greg White and Sarah Davidson opened Australian Woodwork more than a decade ago. “We opened the gallery because we wanted to share some of this beauty with all of Australia and the world,” said Australian Woodwork co-owner Greg White.



White and Davidson launched their first Website just three years ago to provide information about the business and an online catalogue of the constantly evolving product range. “Over time we have had more and more interest from new and return customers wishing to purchase our products online,” said co-founder Sarah Davidson. “This new Website better addresses the demand by providing fully secure eCommerce functionality for online purchases.”



Australian Woodwork showcases work from more than 70 of Australia’s finest wood craftsman with a broad range of pieces representing an excellent merger of function and beauty. The offerings range from wooden homewares such as turned wooden bowls, wooden jewellery boxes, and other wooden giftware like wooden boxes, chess sets, hand-carved mirrors, sculptures and wooden birds. Their wooden kitchenware items include cheese boards, bottle stoppers, pepper mills and a host of fine items. A growing furniture line includes tables, chairs and stools. “Everything is made from sustainable sources using traditional techniques and modern technology to ensure beauty, quality, durability and longevity,” said White.



With hundreds of unique pieces, the online catalogue currently carries only a sample of the most popular products with new items added weekly. For more information, please visit http://www.australianwoodwork.com.au



About Australian Woodwork

Australian Woodwork is a ten-year-old fine woodwork product gallery located in Hunter Valley wine country, just north of Sydney. The Gallery sells finely crafted wooden products ranging from homewares, kitchenware and beautiful hand carved birds, bowls, and boxes, all the way to custom made furniture. All products are made from sustainable indigenous sources by the country’s finest artisans. A new fully secure eCommerce Website simplifies shopping with worldwide shipping available.