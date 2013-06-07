Australian Writer/Director Writes New Comedy, SMUG

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Australian writer and director, Holly Hargreaves, had an idea for a comedy entitled SMUG. It is about a smug couple who met an everyday single at a mutual friend’s engagement party. Eventually, the superior smug couple is shown up the single.



According to Melbourne-based Holly, the short film was based on her own experience. The inspiration came when Holly was repeatedly asked “So why don’t you have a boyfriend?” at various social gatherings. Many times she almost wanted to lose her temper but she kept her cool and wrote the script for SMUG instead.



This will be Holly’s fourth film and she plans on submitting SMUG on Topfest and other film festivals, such as StKllda film festival, Flickerfest and Rooftop NYC to name a few.



She has a team of experienced cast and crew to help her make SMUG a high-quality, appealing short film. The Director of Photography will be Paul Seipel, whom Holly has worked with as Assistant Cameraman on feature films such as Australia and A Heartbeat Away, and TV show Tangle. The cast would include Myles Tankle, who was born and raised in South Africa, and has been playing “Joss” in the famous web series Chris and Joss. Another cast will be Hayley DIllmore, who will play alongside Myles.



Holly’s latest short film, Running Girl, was selected to play at the Flickerfest International Film Festival 2013. It is a romantic drama about unrequited love. Her other films include Yes I Can, a movie about a young couple dealing with the aftermath of a devastating fight.



Holly has launched an Indiegogo campaign in order to fund the production of the short film. She intends to raise $2000. The proceeds of this crowd-funding campaign will go to equipment rental.



Visit their Indiegogo campaign to find out how you can contribute and be part of this project.



Contact info for Holly Hargreaves:http://www.facebook.com/#!/pages/Holly-Hargreaves/343917552372802" href="http://www.facebook.com/#!/pages/Holly-Hargreaves/343917552372802">

http://www.facebook.com/#!/pages/Holly-Hargreaves/343917552372802>

https://twitter.com/Smug_shortfilm