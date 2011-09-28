Shifted Pixels Leading the Pack in Website Design ROI for Australian Clients

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2011 -- Shifted Pixels, a leading Australian digital agency, continues to provide the greatest ROI for its clients among all competitors. Ranked highly among the country’s most effective agencies, the Sydney Web design and online marketing solutions provider is a clear winner for both small and corporate clients throughout Australia.



The Agency’s stature among its peers rests on its ability to deliver results that increase their clients’ bottom line within budget and often before deadline. The Sydney Web design powerhouse has delivered hundreds of successful cost effective Web solutions for its customers. “We pride ourselves on the facts that 90 percent of our projects are completed quicker than our client's expectations and all of our clients have direct access to the people who are actually working on their business,” said a Shifted Pixels Senior creative director.



Shifted Pixels offers holistic end-to-end Web solutions that allow them to bundle Web design, development and technical services along with tried and tested Australian hosting solutions. Their services include Web design and development, online marketing, digital strategy, information architecture, copywriting, Ecommerce, SEO and social media marketing as well as PPC and banner advertising.



By leveraging their deep Sydney Web design experience in value-added execution strategies, the agency delivers completed projects and campaigns that are profitable for its clients. While the company’s design team is highly passionate about their small business customers, they have also worked with leading brands such as Microsoft, TomTom, Mercedes Benz, Malibu and Goldwell.



The Web designer Sydney, Australia-based agency employs a number of critical technologies and processes that unlock value and opportunities of the Web. “Our strategists, creatives and project managers all work in unison with the technologists to develop the best solution to meet our client requirements,” said the senior creative director. This approach helps us to provide each client with customized finely tuned solutions that meet desired goals."



With customer-facing technology and marketing solutions constituting a large part of any businesses online success, the agency specializes in a number of additional tools that further help their clients achieve their goals. These marketing strategy-enabling tools include CMS systems that empower clients to manage their Websites, social media monitoring to track what customers are saying about their clients as well as comprehensive email marketing systems and campaigns among several others.



As a show of the agency’s commitment to ethics and integrity in online marketing, Ecommerce and campaigns, they are a signatory and supporter of the Internet Industry Association's Responsible Internet Business Program & Code of Ethics. To learn more about the Shifted Pixels approach, please visit http://www.shiftedpixels.com.au/