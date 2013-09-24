Australians Taking Advantage of Bad Credit Loans via Their Cell Phone

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- “A simple personal loan from $50 to $5,000 can now be applied for straight from their mobile phone,” says Mr. James Clark, head of Cashonyourmobile.com.au, an online service provider that match loan applicants with lenders that can provide a quick and easy cash loan, even if the applicant has bad credit.



“We can’t control when emergencies happen. Cash isn’t always on hand when we need it most. When you need some help at the last minute, it’s time to consider a fast cash loan,” says Clark.



Clark, who understands people from time to time do need extra cash to pay an auto repair bill or get their roof fixed after a storm, notes that there’s not always time to wait until the next pay day.



“Now that’s where we come in to the picture. We are like the go-between the lender and the borrower, and so provide the means for matching the right borrower with the right lender… and it’s all done over the phone,” says Clark.



With many types of loans, borrowers may have to wait several days to a week for approval. “When you need money fast, this is far too long to wait. A fast cash loan is exactly what it sounds like. And we are here to help you apply online and receive your cash normally within one day. In a mere 24 hours, you can have access to the cash you need to take care of life emergencies,” notes Clark.



One of the great features of this online borrower-lender matching facility is the fact that the borrower saves time when applying for a loan, as the application submission is made via one’s telephone.



The other advantage is that there is no longer a need for the borrower with bad credit to apply to lenders unlikely to lend to them due to their poor credit ratings.



For further information, please visit the following website:



http://cashonyourmobile.com.au/



FROM: Cashonyourmobile.com.au, Sydney, QLD, Australia, http://cashonyourmobile.com.au/



MEDIA CONTACT: Mr James Clark, Editor, +61 756414715, james@cashonyourmobile.com.au